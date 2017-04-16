Channel NewsAsia

Capoue fires Watford to 1-0 win over struggling Swansea

WATFORD 1 SWANSEA CITY 0

  • Posted 16 Apr 2017 00:45
Britain Soccer Football - Watford v Swansea City - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 15/4/17 Watford's Stefano Okaka scores a goal that was disallowed Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Watford v Swansea City - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 15/4/17 Watford's Etienne Capoue scores their first goal Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Watford v Swansea City - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 15/4/17 Swansea City's Borja Baston misses a chance to score Reuters / Peter Nicholls Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Watford v Swansea City - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 15/4/17 Swansea City's Ki Sung Yueng in action with Watford's Daryl Janmaat Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Watford v Swansea City - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 15/4/17 Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson in action with Watford's Adrian Mariappa Reuters / Peter Nicholls Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Watford v Swansea City - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 15/4/17 Swansea City's Borja Baston and Watford's Heurelho Gomes after sustaining injuries Reuters / Peter Nicholls Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Watford v Swansea City - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 15/4/17 Watford's Troy Deeney has shot saved by Swansea City's Lukasz Fabianski Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic
Britain Soccer Football - Watford v Swansea City - Premier League - Vicarage Road - 15/4/17 Swansea City's Leroy Fer in action with Watford's Daryl Janmaat Reuters / Peter Nicholls Livepic
French striker Etienna Capoue pounced on a defensive error just before halftime to give Watford a deserved 1-0 win over struggling Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson was caught in possession and though his goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski managed to block Capoue's first shot with his legs, the Frenchman slammed home the rebound to give Watford the lead.

In bright sunshine, Swansea had more than their fair share of possession in the second half but created little, their best chance a stoppage-time header by Gylfi Sigurdsson that flashed just wide.

A sixth straight away defeat left Swansea in the bottom three on 28 points while Watford are in mid-table on 40.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)

- Reuters