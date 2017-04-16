Capoue fires Watford to 1-0 win over struggling Swansea

REUTERS: WATFORD 1 SWANSEA CITY 0

French striker Etienna Capoue pounced on a defensive error just before halftime to give Watford a deserved 1-0 win over struggling Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Swansea defender Alfie Mawson was caught in possession and though his goalkeeper Lukas Fabianski managed to block Capoue's first shot with his legs, the Frenchman slammed home the rebound to give Watford the lead.

In bright sunshine, Swansea had more than their fair share of possession in the second half but created little, their best chance a stoppage-time header by Gylfi Sigurdsson that flashed just wide.

A sixth straight away defeat left Swansea in the bottom three on 28 points while Watford are in mid-table on 40.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond)