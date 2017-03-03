Channel NewsAsia

Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.

REUTERS: Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.

Carrick, who is out of contract at the end of the campaign, has been reduced to a bit-part role in United's squad under manager Jose Mourinho, having made just 11 Premier League appearances so far.

"(Retirement) almost depends on how long I'm here. I don't think there's many places I'd want to play, if any, after this anyway. I probably would say yes - that would be it if I left in the summer," Carrick told British media.

The 35-year-old Carrick, who was awarded a June 4 testimonial by United on Thursday, has spent 11 years at the club, winning 16 major trophies, including five league titles.

"I haven't really had that much of a conversation with him (Mourinho) at the moment. Obviously that will happen pretty soon. That's something I'm really relaxed about. I'm sure he is as well," Carrick added.

"I've had such a time here, that I don't think (I would go elsewhere). I feel really good, to be honest. You've just got to judge how you go. It can change quite quickly. I feel fine."

United, currently sixth in the league, host 14th-placed Bournemouth on Saturday.

