Carter appears at CAS to appeal against doping test

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter appeared at sport's highest tribunal on Wednesday to appeal against a positive doping test which cost his team mate Usain Bolt one of his nine Olympic gold medals.

Carter refused to speak to the media and covered his face with his hood as he left the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) building and got into a waiting taxi.

Carter retroactively tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine at the 2008 Olympics and was stripped of his 4x100 gold medal along with team mates Bolt, Asafa Powell and Michael Frater.

Bolt, considered the greatest sprinter of all time, had won an unprecedented gold-medal treble in the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay in three straight Olympics between 2008 and 2016 until Carter's test result.

CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb said the hearing had lasted all day.

"Now there are some final submissions to be filed and a panel will deliberate probably at the end of this year for a decision probably next year,” he told reporters.

(Reporting by Cecile Mantovani; Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern, editing by Pritha Sarkar)