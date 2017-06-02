CAS hearing set for Velez transfer dispute with Man City

REUTERS: Manchester City will face a hearing at the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) on July 3 over the English club's signing of teenager Benjamin Garre from Argentine side Velez Sarsfield.

Velez filed a complaint with FIFA in September alleging that City broke transfer rules and approached Garre in Argentina while he was 15 years old and signed him soon after his 16th birthday.

The complaint was dismissed as Garre has an Italian passport and FIFA allows the transfer of minors between clubs in European Union countries but Velez officials claim that the rule was invalid as Garre played for an Argentine club.

"We're angry because City came after our player, we said no and they took him anyway. That's not good behaviour between two clubs," Bernardo Bertelloni, club secretary of Velez told The Times.

"He (Garre) left here a couple of days before his 16th birthday, he spent a few days in Germany and he entered England one day after his 16th birthday.

"Man City argued that there is an exception in the FIFA rules... But the FIFA rule does not say that, it says he can move only within the EU, between EU clubs."

The English Football Association (FA) and FIFA are also listed in the dispute Velez are taking to the Swiss authority.

Should City be found guilty, they are likely to face a standard transfer ban that prohibits them from registering new players for a certain number of transfer windows.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid had their two-window transfer ban for signing minors upheld by CAS on Thursday, while their Spanish rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid also served bans for transfer violations.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)