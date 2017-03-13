CAS tribunal upholds lifetime ban on Russian doping doctor

ZURICH: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.

Lausanne-based CAS upheld the ban as part of an arbitration involving the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) and the Russian Athletics Federation, citing in a statement "clear evidence" that he violated IAAF doping rules governing possession and trafficking of prohibited substances.

In a 2015 report, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) wrote that Portugalov supplied performance enhancing drugs to athletes and coaches, administered doping programmes and "even injected athletes himself".

(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)