Cavani and Di Maria fire PSG into final

REUTERS: Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria each scored twice as holders Paris Saint-Germain romped past Girondins de Bordeaux 4-1 on Tuesday to reach the final of the French League Cup.

Di Maria opened the scoring for the holders with an unstoppable free kick on 19 minutes and added their fourth goal with a 25-metre shot into the bottom corner late on.

In between, Cavani weighed in with a first-time shot from just inside the area and a poached second to take his tally to 28 for the season.

Bordeaux battled bravely but were fortunate to get back into the game on 32 minutes when television replays showed that Diego Rolan's equaliser should have been disallowed for an earlier offside.

PSG will play the winners of Wednesday's other semi-final between Monaco and Nancy in Lyon on April 1.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Clare Fallon)