Cavani double puts PSG within a point of the top

PARIS: French champions Paris St Germain moved within a point of leaders Nice when Edinson Cavani struck twice to secure a 2-0 win at Nantes on Saturday.

The Uruguay striker found the back of the net in each half to put third-placed PSG on 45 points from 21 games while Nice have 46 after drawing 1-1 at Bastia on Friday.

Second-placed Monaco, on 45 points, will climb to the top if they avoid defeat at home against second-bottom Lorient on Sunday.

PSG were in control throughout at La Beaujoire as they snapped Nantes's four-game winning streak in the league, but lost Julian Draxler, who was replaced in the 69th minute by Angel Di Maria after sustaining a calf injury.

Cavani put the visitors ahead when he latched on to a cross from Lucas, who had been ideally set up on the right flank by Draxler in the 21st minute.

Unai Emery's side continued to push forward and in the 63rd minute Thomas Meunier's header hit Maxime Dupe's crossbar.

Two minutes later, however, Cavani doubled the tally with a powerful 20-metre free kick to score his 20th league goal in 19 appearances.

PSG, who have now won their last four competitive games by scoring 15 goals and conceding none, had another chance in stoppage time but Adrien Rabiot's effort crashed against Dupe's crossbar.

