Cavendish out of Tour with broken shoulder

VITTEL, France: Britain's Mark Cavendish has pulled out of the Tour de France with a broken shoulder blade after crashing heavily following a clash with world champion Peter Sagan in Tuesday's fourth stage, his Dimension Data team told Reuters.

The 32-year-old Cavendish was elbowed off balance by Sagan near the finish of the 207.5-km ride from Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg, as the Briton was trying to force his way between the Slovak and the safety barrier.

Sagan was disqualified from the Tour by the race jury.

(Editing by Ken Ferris)