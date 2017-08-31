Cavendish to return to action at Tour of Britain

Mark Cavendish will return to action for the first time since a horrifying high-speed crash at the Tour de France as part of a strong Team Dimension Data outfit at the Tour of Britain, which begins in Scotland on Sunday.

The British rider, who broke his scapula on stage four in France when he ploughed into the barriers in a crash that led to world champion Peter Sagan being disqualified from the race, will be joined by 2015 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen and Mark Renshaw.

Africa-based Team Dimension Data also won last year's race with Steve Cummings and are gunning for a hat-trick on the eight-stage race that concludes in Cardiff.

Cavendish is a 10-times stage winner on the Tour of Britain.

Team Sky have named a strong line-up for the race including Welshman Geraint Thomas - who has also been out of action since a crash in the Tour de France, where he wore the yellow jersey for the first few days - as well as Olympic omnium champion Elia Viviani.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman)

