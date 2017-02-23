Cedric hopes to relive Euro 2016 experience at Wembley

REUTERS: Southampton defender Cedric Soares believes his experience of winning Euro 2016 with Portugal will help him handle the pressure of facing Manchester United in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Cedric played a vital role for his country as they beat hosts France to claim a maiden senior international title last July and is hoping he can help Southampton add more silverware to their 1976 FA Cup triumph, when they also beat United.

"Playing in the Euro 2016 final was very important for me and my career. It's a game that I will always remember," Cedric told the club's website (www.southamptonfc.com).

"These kind of games make you stronger as a player, make you more prepared for matches where the pressure is so high... to have another final within a year, just makes me feel better."

Cedric also felt the onus would be on United, who have won the League Cup four times, to dictate terms on Sunday.

"Of course, we have a little less responsibility for the game than Manchester United. They are a very big name in football. Everybody knows about them," he added.

"They have great players and a great squad, with a great coach. But we must prepare for the game and believe in what we do... We have players who can make a difference."

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)