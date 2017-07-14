Chalobah joins Watford from Chelsea

Chelsea's England under-21 midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has joined fellow London Premier League club Watford on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the clubs said on Thursday.

After several loans, including helping Watford reach the Championship playoff final in 2013, Chalobah was a part of Antonio Conte’s title-winning Chelsea squad last season.

The 22-year-old made 15 appearances in all competitions to claim a league winner’s medal and was part of England's European Championship under-21 squad that reached the semi-finals.

He has had loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli, and made 42 appearances at Watford during the 2012/13 season, scoring five goals.

