Chawrasia extends lead in Hong Kong

REUTERS: India's SSP Chawrasia forged a two-shot lead at the Hong Kong Open on Friday, overcoming buffeting winds to card a four-under-par 66 in the second round at Fanling.

The 39-year-old, searching for his first European Tour victory away from home soil, extended his one-shot overnight lead at Hong Kong Golf Club with five birdies in the first 13 holes.

He dropped a shot at the 14th but completed the round without further mishaps to remain top of the leader board on nine under par.

Chawrasia had led by five at one stage, but South African Thomas Aiken shot a 64 to cut the gap to two strokes.

"It was a great round today," Chawrasia said. "I was five under at one time and then three-putted 14. Still, it's a good score, four under. I'm happy."

Swedish duo Alexander Bjork and Joakim Lagergren, American Julian Suri and Thailand's Poom Saksansin finished at five under on 135.

Briton Tommy Fleetwood, who was crowned 2017 Race to Dubai champion last week, hit a second consecutive 68 to remain five off the lead alongside Thomas Detry, Jamie Donaldson, Dylan Frittelli, Keith Horne, Marcus Kinhult, Wade Ormsby and Micah Lauren Shin.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)