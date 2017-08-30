Chef de mission hails ‘brilliant’ Team Singapore after best away SEA Games performance

KUALA LUMPUR: The chef de mission for Team Singapore's 2017 SEA Games campaign Milan Kwee hailed the country's overall display on Wednesday (Aug 30), calling it a "performance Singaporeans can be proud of".

"It has been a brilliant display by Team Singapore in Kuala Lumpur with debutants punching above their weights, seasoned athletes delivering as expected and surprises in bowling, golf and cycling which gave everyone something to delight in," said Mr Kwee.



Team Singapore notched their best ever away medal haul of 57 gold, 58 silver and 73 bronze medals in this edition, smashing the previous high secured in Korat, Thailand in 1997.



The 2017 medal tally is also the country's second-best medal haul overall, behind the 2015 SEA Games when Singapore clinched 84 gold, 73 silver and 102 bronze medals.

Mr Kwee added that while SNOC was pleased with the performance of Team Singapore, there was still room to step up their efforts.

“While the team did well, there were also improvements to be made and so we feel an A-minus grade is befitting," said Mr Kwee.

President Tony Tan also lauded Team Singapore's "marvellous performance" in a Facebook post on Wednesday.





"All in all, this has been a memorable Games," he said. "Our athletes have overcome individual setbacks, broken records, achieved personal bests and forged friendships with their fellow athletes from neighbouring countries.



"I am certain that these experiences and memories will stay with them for life."

Team Singapore made significant breakthroughs during the 2017 SEA Games, including historic medals in cycling, golf, squash and ice skating.



Calvin Sim won a gold in the men's omnium, Singapore's first men's cycling title in 20 years.

The golf men’s team broke a 28-year title drought for the sport, and figure skaters Yu Shuran and Chloe Ing took home the first gold and silver winter sport medals for Singapore at the SEA Games.

The men’s squash team took home a gold in the team event, their first since the Chiang Mai SEA Games in 1995.

Team Singapore broke an all-time best away aquatics record with 23 gold, 16 silver and 17 bronze medals in five disciplines including swimming and synchronised swimming.

Games and national records were aplenty in swimming, athletics, shooting, waterski and wakeboard.



Youth Olympian Samantha Yeo broke two long-standing records and bettered the 200m individual medley and 100m breaststroke in one evening. Jasmine Ser’s comeback in the 50m rifle 3 positions earned her a gold medal and a Games record for a final.



Dipna Lim-Prasad shattered Chee Swee Lee’s 43-year record, the longest-standing women’s national record, in the 400m race and earneda silver medal in doing so.