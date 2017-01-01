Chelsea equal winning record with 4-2 victory over Stoke

Dec 31: Chelsea equalled Arsenal's Premier League record of 13 consecutive wins in the same season on Saturday, goals from Gary Cahill, Diego Costa and two from Willian bringing the leaders a 4-2 win over Stoke City.

Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant had made a series of fine saves from a rampant home side before Cesc Fabregas's pinpoint flighted corner found Cahill's head at the near post and the captain nodded home.

But barely a minute into the second half Bruno Martins Indi poked in an equaliser after Peter Crouch headed down a free kick by Charlie Adam.

Willian restored the lead twice in a frantic seven minutes either side of a 64th-minute strike from Crouch before top scorer Costa capped new year celebrations for Antonio Conte's side with Chelsea's fourth goal.

