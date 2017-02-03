Chelsea's Fabregas vows to keep taking risks

REUTERS: Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas said he is unlikely to change his style of play despite struggling for game-time under manager Antonio Conte this season.

Fabregas, renowned for his defence-splitting passes, has made nine of his 14 Premier League appearances from the bench this season but has still provided seven assists, the most in the Chelsea squad along with Nemanja Matic.

"When you look at statistics, you see a midfielder that plays in my position and you say he has 95 percent accuracy, he didn't lose the ball," Fabregas told Chelsea TV.

"(But) I will always lose more balls because I take a lot of risks. I like to play final balls, I see the striker on the move and I take the chance.

"I could play a simple pass just five yards away from me and keep the ball and play it simple but that's not who I am. I always like to feed the striker to create chances and to score goals."

Chelsea host London rivals Arsenal on Saturday and Fabregas insisted that his attachment to his former club remains strong.

"Yes, forever. That is something that will never change," Fabregas reporters when asked whether Arsenal still had a place in his heart.

"It is just about what I feel about them and Arsenal will always be the team that believe in me the most... Arsene Wenger especially, and Arsenal, gave me everything. I will always forever be grateful."

Chelsea are on top of the league table, nine points ahead of third-placed Arsenal after 23 games ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)