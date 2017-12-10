Chelsea stunned by West Ham, Tottenham return to form

Chelsea hopes of retaining the Premier League title suffered a severe blow as West Ham United upset the form book to win the London derby 1-0 on Saturday and give David Moyes his first win as their manager.

Marko Arnautovic's early goal and a gritty rearguard action by the Hammers left third-placed Chelsea 11 points behind leaders Manchester City who face second-placed Manchester United on Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur returned to form after a run of five league games without a win, thrashing Stoke City 5-1 with Harry Kane scoring twice as Spurs moved back into fifth place.

Burnley are level on 28 points with Tottenham and Arsenal after beating 10-man Watford 1-0 at a wintry Turf Moor thanks to Scott Arfield's goal on the stroke of halftime.

Watford were reduced to 10 men from the 39th minute after Marvin Zeegelaar was shown a straight red for a wild tackle.

Christian Benteke missed a stoppage-time penalty that would have given Crystal Palace victory over Bournemouth but they had to be content with a 2-2 draw as Jermain Defoe scored twice for the visitors at Selhurst Park.

Swansea City climbed off the bottom, above Palace, with a 1-0 home victory over West Bromwich Albion that ended a near two-month run without a victory.

Victories for West Ham and Swansea mean only six points separate the bottom nine clubs.

Huddersfield Town ended a four-game losing streak with a 2-0 victory over fellow promoted side Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newcastle United host Leicester City later on Saturday.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)