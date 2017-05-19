Chelsea want to 'win everything' next season, says Kante

Premier League champions Chelsea will challenge for all four major trophies next season, midfielder N'Golo Kante said after picking up the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Player of the Year award.

Chelsea sealed the title with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last Friday and can add to their Premier League glory when they play the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27.

Chelsea failed to qualify for this season's Champions League and were knocked out early in the League Cup but Kante believes that his team can do better next season.

"Next season will be a new challenge because we are going to try to keep the title, to win the two cups (FA Cup and EFL Cup) and also we'll have the Champions League," Kante said.

"For a club like Chelsea, we want to win everything, we're going to try and win everything. It's a new challenge for everyone."

Kante, who won the league with Leicester City last season, has been a vital part of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 system and the 26-year-old praised the Italian for the club's success.

"He had a very clear idea of what he wanted from the team, and from me," Kante said. "Since I joined Chelsea he puts a winning mentality on everyone.

"The hard work, the important little details, he's a winner. He's a hard worker, he wants to work, work and repeat in every training session to win at the weekend."

Chelsea host relegated Sunderland on Sunday for their final league game of the season.

