Chess: Kasparov ties Karjakin in first comeback match

ST. LOUIS: Chess legend Garry Kasparov on Monday (Aug 14) came out of retirement but was held to a draw against fellow Russian Sergey Karjakin in his first competitive chess match in 12 years.

Kasparov, who utterly dominated the sport from 1985 to 2000, is competing this week at the Rapid and Blitz tournament in St. Louis.

He says that at 54, more than a decade past the age when professional chess players typically retire, he has no plans to return to competition full-time. He became the youngest world champion ever at age 22 in 1985.