Chievo's Sorrentino holds firm on weekend of goalless draws

MILAN: Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino produced a memorable double save to frustrate AS Roma while fading Napoli were held at home by Fiorentina as Serie A's weekend of 0-0 draws continued on Sunday.

Sorrentino defied Patrik Schick and then Gerson in quick succession to cap an outstanding performance in their goalless stalemate.

Napoli's draw, which followed the previous week's 1-0 defeat to Juventus, was the first time they had failed to score in successive league games in Maurizio Sarri's two-and-a-half seasons as coach.

Inter Milan, still unbeaten, lead with 40 points from 16 games after they also drew 0-0 away to titleholders Juventus on Saturday. Napoli are a point behind in second, followed by Juve on 38 and Roma in fourth on 35.

Roma dominated their match but found Sorrentino in unbeatable form. The highlight came when the 38-year-old parried the ball at point-blank range after Schick deflected Aleksandar Kolarov's drive with a back-heel. Sorrentino then also managed to block Gerson's effort from the rebound.

He also made a point-blank save by Maxime Gonalons in the second half, stopped another powerful Kolarov effort and then managed to block a deflected Schick effort with his leg - all after Roberto Inglese had hit the bar for Chievo early on.

Piotr Zielinski had Napoli's best chances when he fired over the crossbar from a good position and then saw another shot turned onto the post by Fiorentina goalkeeper Marco Sportiello.

Marek Hamsik hit the post from the edge of the area and Dries Mertens missed another good chance as Napoli's usually lethal finishing let them down.

There were plenty of goals, however, at SPAL who scored twice in the final five minutes to draw 2-2 at home to Verona.

Alessio Cerci, from a penalty, and Martin Caceres netted after halftime for the visitors but Alberto Paloschi pulled one back in the 86th minute and Mirco Antenucci converted the second penalty of the match two minutes later.

Benevento, who picked up their first point of the season at home to AC Milan one week ago, went back to their losing ways in a 2-0 defeat at Udinese, leaving them bottom with one point from 16 games.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern, editing by Neil Robinson)