Chilean midfielder questioned over killing in Argentina - media

BUENOS AIRES: Chilean midfielder Luciano Cabral, currently playing for Atletico Paranaense in Brazil, turned himself over to Argentine police for questioning about a deadly street fight that took place over the weekend, local media said on Wednesday.

Cabral, 21, whose father Jose Cabral has been held by police in connection with the fight, turned himself in late on Tuesday, several local news reports said.

A 27-year old man died when his skull was fractured during the street brawl, which took place in the Argentine province of Mendoza, local news outlet UNO reported.

Cabral was born in Argentina and later became a citizen of neighbouring Chile to play on that country's under-20 national team.

