China extends race deal for three more years, says Formula One

China will continue to host a Formula One Grand Prix in Shanghai for at least three more years, F1 said on Friday.

"We are very pleased to have reached an agreement which will see the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix continue as a fixture of the Formula 1 World Championship for at least a further three years," F1 Chairman and CEO Chase Carey said in a statement.

