Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

Chinese investors complete deal to buy Italy soccer club AC Milan

Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi finalised his troubled sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium on Thursday, a 740-million-euro (US$788 million) deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.

  • Posted 13 Apr 2017 20:35
David Han Li arrives at a notary's office for the transfer of ownership of AC Milan from Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest to China's Li Yonghong in Milan, Italy, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
David Han Li arrives at a notary's office for the transfer of ownership of AC Milan from Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest to China's Li Yonghong in Milan, Italy, April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
prev
next

MILAN: Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi finalised his troubled sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium on Thursday, a 740-million-euro (US$788 million) deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.

The deal, the biggest Chinese investment in a European club, follows retail giant Suning Commerce Group's purchase of Milan rival Internazionale FC last year.

A Chinese firm also underwrites the media rights to the top league, Serie A.

In a statement, Berlusconi's family holding Fininvest said it had sold its entire 99.93 percent stake in the club to Luxembourg-based Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux, the company that replaced the original Chinese bid vehicle.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Crispian Balmer)

- Reuters