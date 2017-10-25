Cilic, Dimitrov qualify for ATP Finals

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

World number four Marin Cilic and Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov have sealed their spots in next month's ATP Finals, leaving two spots still up for grabs in the season-ending tournament in London.

The duo join world number one Rafa Nadal, Swiss ace Roger Federer, Germany's Alexander Zverev and Austrian Dominic Thiem in the elite eight-man field after Sam Querrey lost his first round match at the Vienna Open on Tuesday.

Croatian Cilic won the Istanbul Open in May and reached the finals at Wimbledon and Queen's Club to help earn his spot in the ATP Finals for the third time, having previously competed in the 2014 and 2016 editions.

"Third time in four years to make it to London. That was one of my goals at the beginning of the season with my team and I'm glad that we have accomplished it," Cilic told the ATP website.

Dimitrov's first ATP 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open in August and his Sofia Open and Brisbane International triumphs helped the 26-year-old became the first Bulgarian to qualify for the ATP Finals.

With Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Stan Wawrinka all out injured, Belgian David Goffin and Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta are favourites to grab the remaining spots at the Nov. 12-19 event.

