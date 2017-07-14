Cilic into final with hard-fought win over Querrey

LONDON: Croatian Marin Cilic reached his first Wimbledon final with a 6-7(6) 6-4 7-6(3) 7-5 victory over American Sam Querrey on Friday.

Cilic will face the winner of the other semi-final between seven-times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer and Czech Tomas Berdych.

The 28-year-old Cilic is the first Croatian to reach the men's singles final at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

The resilient Querrey stuck at his task well but Cilic was a deserved winner, making it five wins out of five against the American.

