Cilic powers into Japan Open semi-finals

Top seed Marin Cilic strolled into the Japan Open semi-finals with a dominant 6-2 6-0 victory over American Ryan Harrison on Friday.

The Croatian won 20 of 21 points on his first serve and racked up 11 aces as he saw off the world number 52 in less an hour, and will meet unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the last four in Tokyo.

Mannarino beat local hope Yuichi Sugita 6-2 6-4.

Fourth seed David Goffin stayed on track for a final showdown with Cilic after beating Richard Gasquet 7-5 6-2 in his first meeting with the Frenchman.

Goffin eliminated Cilic in the semi-finals in Tokyo last year and has three wins in five previous meetings with the world number five, including one in the Davis Cup, but faces a tricky semi-final against Argentine eighth seed Diego Schwartzman.

A strong start was enough to see Schwartzman ease past Steve Johnson in straight sets.

The American, who pulled off a big upset in the first round when he eliminated second seed Dominic Thiem, struggled with his serve and surrendered the first set without winning a game.

He finally started to find some form in the second set, but it was a case of too little too late as he bowed out 6-0 7-5.

