City's top-four hopes back on course with a win over Hull

REUTERS: MANCHESTER CITY 3 HULL CITY 1

Manchester City claimed their first victory in five league games with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Hull City to calm their top-four jitters on Saturday.

Hull's Ahmed Elmohamady put through his own goal after 31 minutes to give City the lead.

Sergio Aguero made it 2-0 shortly after halftime following a jinking run by Raheem Sterling - his 10th goal in his last 10 appearances for City.

Fabian Delph hammered in City's third before Andrea Ranocchia pulled one back late on.

Fourth-placed City moved seven points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal who have two games in hand while Hull remained two points above the bottom three.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ian Chadband)