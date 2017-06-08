City sign keeper Ederson from Benfica

Manchester City have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Portuguese club Benfica, the Premier League team said on Thursday.

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Portuguese club Benfica, the Premier League team said on Thursday.

City did not release details of the transfer fee but media reports have placed the value of the deal at 34.7 million pound, which would be a British record fee for a goalkeeper.

Ederson will become the Blues' fourth Brazilian alongside midfielders Fernandinho and Fernando and exciting striker Gabriel Jesus.

City manager Pep Guardiola signed goalkeeper Claudio Bravo from Barcelona last August but the Spaniard's form was patchy. Bravo's back-up and challenger for the keeper spot, Willy Caballero was released by City.

