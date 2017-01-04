Clement appointed Swansea manager

LONDON: Swansea City, bottom of the Premier League, have appointed Paul Clement as manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract in succession to Bob Bradley, the club said on Tuesday.

Clement, 44, has been assistant manager at Bayern Munich to Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he also worked at Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid.

In his only managerial job, however, he lasted less than a year at Championship (second tier) Derby County, who sacked him last February.

Swansea were reported to have interviewed him before appointing Bradley in October.

The American was dismissed just before Christmas, having won only two of his 11 games since taking over from Francesco Guidolin.

Swansea have struggled all season after selling leading scorer Andre Ayew to West Ham United and captain Ashley Williams to Everton.

Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth was their fourth successive loss, leaving them bottom of the table and four points from safety.

Clement will attend Tuesday's match at Crystal Palace, who are three places above them.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Ed Osmond)