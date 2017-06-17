Clinical Lions grind Maori All Blacks down in 32-10 win

The British and Irish Lions exploited a yellow card to Tawera Kerr-Barlow to set up a game-winning margin and beat the Maori All Blacks 32-10 in the fifth match of their tour of New Zealand at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday.

Kerr-Barlow was sinbinned for a dangerous shoulder tackle on Lions fullback Leigh Halfpenny allowing the visitors to extend their advantage from 15-10 to 29-10 while the scrumhalf was on the sideline shortly after halftime.

Referee Jaco Peyper awarded a penalty try to the Lions, while lock Maro Itoje drove over, with Halfpenny adding six penalties and a conversion for the visitors who now face the Waikato Chiefs on Tuesday in Hamilton.

Loose forward Liam Messam scored the home side's only try, while flyhalf Damian McKenzie added a conversion and penalty against a Lions combination that is expected to run out during the first test against the All Blacks next week.

