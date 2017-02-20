Cockerill named Edinburgh coach on two-year contract

REUTERS: Former Leicester Tigers director of rugby Richard Cockerill will take over as head coach of Edinburgh on a two-year contract from the start of next season, the Scottish side announced on Monday.

Cockerill, who won the English Premiership three times as coach, but was sacked by Leicester last month, was working with French Top 14 side Toulon as a consultant and will move to Scotland for his new role.

"I am very much looking forward to a new challenge and the opportunity at Edinburgh Rugby ticked all the boxes," Cockerill said in a statement.

"It's a real rugby city, and the club has a lot of potential to grow on, and off, the pitch."

Edinburgh's acting head coach Duncan Hodge will stay in charge until the end of the season before returning to his previous position of backs coach when Cockerill takes over.

Edinburgh's assistant coaches Stevie Scott and Pete Wilkins remain in their posts.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru)