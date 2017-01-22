Coleman strikes late as Everton beat sliding Palace

REUTERS: - Sam Allardyce's anxious wait for a first Premier League win as Crystal Palace manager continued as his lacklustre side suffered a 1-0 home defeat by in-form Everton that left them stuck in the bottom three.

The pressure on Palace increased even before kickoff when Swansea City's shock win at Liverpool left the London club in the relegation places.

Had Christian Benteke's header found the net rather than the crossbar early on the jitters may have settled but Everton responded to dominate the game and took the points when Seamus Coleman fired the winner in the 87th minute.

Tom Davies split the Palace defence and Coleman did the rest with a shot that gave keeper Wayne Hennessey no chance.

Palace managed only one shot on target and are in 18th spot with 16 points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Everton remained in seventh place.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)