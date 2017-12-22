Confident West Ham can extend positive run against Newcastle - Collins

West Ham United's three-game unbeaten run in the Premier League has given them confidence and can propel them to a another victory over relegation-threatened Newcastle United on Saturday, defender James Collins has said.

West Ham have climbed out of the danger zone and into 15th position after recording wins over Chelsea and Stoke City along with a draw against Arsenal in their last three league matches and Collins is hopeful of extending the positive run.

"We're full of confidence, as you might expect," Collins told the club's website (www.whufc.com).

"A few weeks back, the confidence was low and people were probably fearing the worst with the games that we had, but it shows the character of the lads to come through and get seven points from the last three games.

"We've got a big game against Newcastle now, but our confidence is high and I'm sure we can get another three points on Saturday. We were happy we played Stoke last week... hopefully that's the case again this weekend."

Newcastle dropped to 18th in the standings with their 1-0 defeat at Arsenal last weekend marking their eighth loss in nine league games.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)