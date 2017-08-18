Cook passes 200 as England turn screw on Windies

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Alastair Cook completed a fine double century as England advanced smoothly to 449 for four at lunch on the second day of the first test against West Indies at Edgbaston on Friday.

Dawid Malan recorded his first test 50 in his third match and the pair extended their fourth-wicket partnership to 162 against a toothless West Indies attack to put England in a position of total dominance in their first day-night test.

Malan, on 65, edged spinner Roston Chase to Jermaine Blackwood at slip just before the interval but England, with fast-scoring Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali still to bat, will be eying a huge first-innings total.

Resuming on 348 for three, Cook and Malan started cautiously but the seam bowlers continued to serve up far too many loose deliveries which were clinically dispatched by the two left-handers.

Cook reached his fourth test double century with a thick edge to the third man boundary off Kemar Roach, the former captain's 30th four, and he was 213 not out at lunch.

England will look to increase the run rate before unleashing their experienced opening bowlers on the callow West Indies batting line-up under the floodlights in the opening match of the three-test series.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by Alison Williams)