Courtois out, Ibrahimovic on bench at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER: Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was ruled out of Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford due to injury while United's top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic will start on the bench.

Courtois's absence with a reported ankle injury means that Asmir Begovic makes his first Premier League start of the season for Antonio Conte's side.

The 29-year-old Bosnian international made 160 appearances for Stoke City before joining Chelsea in 2015.

United manager Jose Mourinho made four changes from the team which drew 1-1 with Anderlecht in the Europa League on Thursday.

David De Gea, Marouane Fellaini, Ander Herrera and Ashley Young are brought in to replace Sergio Romero, Michael Carrick, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ibrahimovic.

United host the second leg against Anderlecht on Thursday.

(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)