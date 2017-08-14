Coutinho left out of Liverpool's travelling squad for Hoffenheim clash

Sport

Coutinho left out of Liverpool's travelling squad for Hoffenheim clash

Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho was not included in the 22-man travelling squad for the first leg of their Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic/Files

According to reports in British media, Barcelona target Coutinho submitted a transfer request last week after Liverpool rejected a second bid worth 100 million euros (US$117.96 million) from the La liga club.

Coutinho also missed Liverpool's 3-3 draw at Watford on Saturday due to a back injury, with manager Juergen Klopp conceding he had no control over the 25-year-old's future at the club.

Under current UEFA rules, Coutinho's participation in the play-off round against Hoffenheim would not jeopardise a move in the current transfer window. The Brazil international will remain eligible to feature for another club in next month's Champions League group-stage.

The Merseyside club will also be without striker Daniel Sturridge, who has failed to recover from a thigh injury sustained during the pre-season.

Hoffenheim host Liverpool at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena on Tuesday before the two sides meet again at Anfield next week.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters