Cremer puts Zimbabwe on top in first test against Windies

Captain Graeme Cremer took four wickets as Zimbabwe restricted West Indies to 219 all out on the opening day of the first test at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Captain Graeme Cremer took four wickets as Zimbabwe restricted West Indies to 219 all out on the opening day of the first test at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

Zimbabwe reached 19 for no loss in reply at the close with debutant opener Solomon Mire on 17 not out and his partner Hamilton Masakadza yet to get off the mark.

Cremer (four for 64) was the pick of the bowlers with his leg-breaks on a turning wicket and was superbly supported by all-rounder Sean Williams (three for 20) as eight of the West Indies wickets fell to spin.

Shai Hope was left stranded on 90 not out in the visitors’ innings as he ran out of partners, with the only other meaningful score coming from opener Kieran Powell (56).

Zimbabwe have recalled experienced batsman Brendan Taylor and seamer Kyle Jarvis for the first test of the two-match series.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement