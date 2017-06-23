Cricket - De Grandhomme, Raval earn New Zealand central contracts

New Zealand Cricket have awarded all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and opening batsman Jeet Raval with central contracts for the next 12 months.

Batsman Neil Broom has also been offered a contract after he was recalled to the national side following a lengthy absence to replace Ross Taylor while he recovered from eye surgery.

Players on the list are guaranteed a retainer from NZC, with match payments on top. Each player is ranked according to the contribution they are expected to make over the next 12 months.

All-rounder Doug Bracewell and offspinner Mark Craig dropped off the list, while wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

"Colin made a breakthrough last summer and is rated well in all three formats," NZC selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement.

"Jeet's test numbers speak for themselves, and Neil, as well as averaging 43 in ODI cricket since his recall, is also seen as viable cover for the test team's middle-order."

Bracewell barely played any cricket last season when he suffered a serious knee injury and recently was convicted for drink driving.

"Doug is still viewed very positively by the selectors and has a big year in front of him in terms of bouncing back from his injury and proving his worth," said Larsen.

"Its been a difficult time for him since the knee injury but we're all hopeful he'll make a full and sustainable recovery."

NZ central contract list: Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling, Kane Williamson, George Worker

