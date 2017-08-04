Cricket - India maintain onslaught despite losing centurions

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne and Malinda Pushpakumara claimed their maiden test wickets but India continued to pile on the runs to reach 442 for five at lunch on day two of the second test on Friday.

Unable to call on lone frontline paceman Nuwan Pradeep due to a hamstring injury, Sri Lanka faced an unenviable task when India resumed on 344-3 with centurions Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane looking to punish the home attack further.

Karunaratne grabbed an early breakthrough, however, using a review to dismiss Pujara leg before wicket for 133 and debutant left-arm spinner Pushpakumara had Rahane stumped for 132 to give a despondent Sri Lankan camp something to cheer.

India, who are 1-0 up in the three-test series, went to the break with Ravichandran Ashwin unbeaten on 47 and Wriddhiman Saha on 16 at the other end at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Bowling the second over of the day, Karunaratne brought one back to hit Pujara's thigh but his lbw appeal was turned down by umpire Bruce Oxenford.

The bowler consulted skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who reviewed the decision, and replays suggested the ball would have gone on to hit the top of leg stump.

Pujara returned to the pavilion having batted for three hours and 20 minutes, hitting 11 boundaries and a six in his second century of the series.

An advancing Rahane perished trying to hit Pushpakumara out of the ground, completely missing a flighted delivery with wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella completing an easy stumping.

Rahane, who added 217 runs with Pujara, hit 14 boundaries and faced 222 balls during his composed knock, before a confident Ashwin took over the scoring duties, hitting five boundaries as he inched towards an 11th test half-century.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by John O'Brien)