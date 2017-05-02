Cricket - Pakistan 140 runs behind Windies, seven wickets in hand

Pakistan's opening batsman Azhar Ali compiled an unbeaten 81 as they marginally gained the upper hand against West Indies on 172 for three in their first innings on the second day of the second test in Barbados on Monday.

Azhar's obdurate 193-ball stay at the crease helped his side plod slowly towards the hosts' first-innings total of 312 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown to stand 140 runs behind with seven wickets in hand at the close.

Captain Misbah-ul-Haq, on 7, was also unbeaten at stumps on a pitch already starting to produce some uneven bounce.

Pakistan looked set to take a stranglehold on the match when openers Azhar and Ahmed Shehzad, helped by some sloppy fielding, put on a first-innings stand of 155, before three quick wickets brought the home team right back into the contest.

Shehzad was the first to go, for 70. After being dropped three times, he edged leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo to slip, where Shai Hope grasped a sharp chance, the batsman finally running out of luck. Shehzad was quickly followed back to the pavilion by Babar Azam and Younis Khan, both for ducks.

Earlier, West Indies lost their final four wickets for 26 runs in the morning session as pacemen Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Amir made good use of the second new ball.

Jason Holder and Roston Chase were sent packing without adding to their overnight scores, Holder for 58 when he got an inside edge to the keeper off a peach of a delivery from Abbas, before Chase was caught at second slip off Amir for 131.

Abbas finished with fine figures of 4-56, while Amir claimed 3-65.

(Editing by Andrew Both; Editing by Ken Ferris)