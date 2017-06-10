Cricket - Rashid takes seven wickets for Afghanistan in ODI against Windies

Afghanistan teenage leg-spinner Rashid Khan recorded the fourth best bowling figures in one-day international history, taking seven for 18 as the visitors thrashed West Indies by 63 runs in St Lucia on Friday.

Rashid wasted no time weaving his magic, picking up wickets with his first two balls, Jason Mohammed edging to first slip before Roston Chase was deceived by a googly and trapped plum leg before for a golden duck.

The 18-year-old from Nangarhar then delivered an encore in his next over, sending two more West Indies batsmen packing with consecutive balls as the home team collapsed to 70 for six wickets.

Sri Lanka paceman Chaminda Vaas is the only bowler to take more than seven wickets in an ODI. He took eight for 19 against Zimbabwe in 2001.

West Indies eventually were dismissed for 149 after 44.4 overs, after Afghanistan had compiled 212 for six from their 50 overs.

Javed Ahmadi top scored for Afghanistan with 81, but the night belonged to Rashid, who dedicated his Man of the Match award to the victims of the recent Kabul bomb blast.

"We're trying our best to bring back smiles and happiness in whatever way we can," he said.

The Afghanistan victory comes on the heels of three straight Twenty20 losses to West Indies.

Friday's contest was the first of a three-match ODI series between the teams. The second game is on Sunday at the same venue.

