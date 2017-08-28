Cricket - Sri Lanka's Chandimal ruled out of remainder of India series

Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the remaining two matches in the one-day international series against India after fracturing his thumb in game three.

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the remaining two matches in the one-day international series against India after fracturing his thumb in game three.

Chandimal sustained the injury when he was caught on the hand by a Hardik Pandya bouncer in Sunday's match at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, which India won by six wickets to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

"SLC confirms that test captain Dinesh Chandimal will be out of action for the rest of the series after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"We will have a better idea of timeline of his recovery after consulting a specialist in Colombo tomorrow."

The teams move to Colombo for the fourth one-dayer on Thursday with the fifth to follow in the capital on Sunday. They will also face off in a Twenty20 international on Sept 6.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Peter Rutherford)

