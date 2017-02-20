Cricket: Afridi announces international retirement

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates: Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi on Sunday (Feb 19) announced his retirement from international cricket, ending an illustrious and sometimes controversial 21-year career.

The 36-year-old star had already quit Test and ODI cricket but still skippered the Pakistan Twenty20 team at the 2016 world championships in India.

He stepped down as captain after the tournament but retained hopes of continuing his career in the sport's shortest format as a player.