KOLKATA: Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed his maiden hat-trick as India beat Australia by 50 runs in the second one-day international in Kolkata on Thursday (Sep 21).

Yadav once again combined with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to dismiss the visitors for 202 in 43.1 overs while chasing 253 and earn India a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The third match in scheduled on Sunday in Indore.