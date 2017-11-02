Cricket: India beat New Zealand by 53 runs in first T20

NEW DELHI: Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel claimed two wickets each as India beat New Zealand by 53 runs in the first Twenty20 international in New Delhi on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Chasing 203 for victory, the Kiwis could only manage 149-8 in their 20 overs to trail the three-match series 1-0.

Notching up their maiden win over New Zealand in the format, India gave a fitting farewell to veteran paceman Ashish Nehra, who called time on his playing career.