KANPUR: India beat New Zealand by six runs in the third and final one-day international in Kanpur on Sunday (Oct 29) to take the series 2-1.

Chasing 338 for victory, New Zealand faltered in their chase to end on 331-7 despite a gritty 52-ball 65 by Tom Latham, who was run out in the 48th over.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah claimed three wickets while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took two.