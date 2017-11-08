Cricket: India beat New Zealand in T20 series decider

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India: Virat Kohli's India beat New Zealand in a match reduced to eight overs a side by rain to beat the Kiwis in a T20 series for the first time 2-1.

India made 67-5 with Manish Pandey hitting 17 off 11 balls and Kohli 13. Though the result could have gone either way with just two balls remaining, New Zealand reached just 61-6 with Colin de Grandhomme making an unbeaten 17.

India had never beaten New Zealand in a T20 match going into this series.