COLOMBO: Virat Kohli played a captain's knock as India thrashed Sri Lanka by six wickets in the fifth and final one-day international on Sunday (Sep 3) to complete a 5-0 series whitewash.

Kohli remained not out on 110 to help his team achieve the target of 239 runs with 21 balls to spare in the day-night game at R. Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

India swept the preceding Test series 3-0.