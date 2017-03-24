Cricket - India captain Kohli doubtful for fourth Australia test
India captain Virat Kohli is doubtful for the fourth and final test against Australia after suffering a shoulder injury in the penultimate match in Ranchi.
- Posted 24 Mar 2017 14:25
The 28-year-old Kohli damaged his right shoulder when diving to save a boundary on the first day of the penultimate test in Ranchi and was off the field during most of Australia's first innings in the drawn game.
"(We will) take a call later tonight or tomorrow," Kohli told reporters on Friday.
The series is tied at 1-1 with the winner-takes-all fourth test starting on Saturday.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Nick Mulvenney)
- Reuters