Cricket - India captain Kohli doubtful for fourth Australia test

  24 Mar 2017
Cricket - India v Australia - India team practice session - M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India - 03/03/17 - India's captain Virat Kohli dives to catch a ball during a practice session ahead of their second test match. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

DHARAMSALA, India: India captain Virat Kohli is doubtful for the fourth and final test against Australia after suffering a shoulder injury in the penultimate match in Ranchi.

The 28-year-old Kohli damaged his right shoulder when diving to save a boundary on the first day of the penultimate test in Ranchi and was off the field during most of Australia's first innings in the drawn game.

"(We will) take a call later tonight or tomorrow," Kohli told reporters on Friday.

The series is tied at 1-1 with the winner-takes-all fourth test starting on Saturday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; editing by Nick Mulvenney)

- Reuters