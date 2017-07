DERBY, United Kingdom: India stunned defending champions Australia by 36 runs to reach the women's World Cup final for only the second time on Thursday (Jul 20).

Harmanpreet Kaur hit an incredible 171 not out as India made 281 off their rain-restricted 42 overs before they dismissed six-time champions Australia for 245.

India will face England, the three-time champions, in Sunday's final at Lord's.